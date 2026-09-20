Shafali Century, Nandani-Charani-Deepthi Blitz Send India Into Asian Games Final

Nisshin (Japan), Sept 20: Shafali Verma's record-breaking unbeaten century and a devastating collective bowling effort powered India into the women's cricket final at the Asian Games 2026 as they crushed Bangladesh by 114 runs in the second semifinal at Korogi Sports Park here on Sunday.

Put into bat after winning the toss, India posted a formidable 195 for four in 20 overs, riding on Shafali's unbeaten 100 off 49 balls, before dismissing Bangladesh for just 81 in 15.4 overs.

The victory was India's most emphatic statement of the knockout stage, with their batting setting up the contest before the bowlers dismantled the Bangladesh chase.

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Shafali produced a breathtaking assault, smashing three fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of 204.08. Her hundred, completed from 48 balls, was her maiden white-ball international century and made her the first batter to score a hundred in the Asian Games.

She reached the milestone with a single off Shorna Akter, chopping the ball wide of cover-point, before removing her helmet and soaking in the applause from the Indian dugout and spectators.

Shafali had earlier been given an explosive start by Smriti Mandhana, who smashed 37 off 19 balls with five fours and two sixes. The pair raced to 72 before Mandhana was caught by Sobhana Mostary off Nahida Akter in the sixth over.

Mandhana's knock also saw her move past New Zealand's Suzie Bates as the highest run-scorer in women's T20Is.

Gunalan Kamalini was dismissed for three off 10 balls, but Shafali continued her onslaught and brought up her fifty in just 24 balls.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur joined her and the duo added 94 runs from 55 balls. Harmanpreet scored 40 off 33 deliveries, hitting six fours, before being stumped by Nigar Sultana off Rabeya Khan.

Richa Ghosh fell for two, while Bharti Fulmali remained unbeaten on nine off five balls, including a six, as India reached 195 for four.

Bangladesh's chase collapsed almost immediately.

Juairiya Ferdous was dismissed for a duck in the second over and Sobhana Mostary followed for four, leaving Bangladesh nine for two.

Captain Nigar Sultana made nine before falling to Shree Charani, while Shorna Akter was dismissed for five by Shreyanka Patil as Bangladesh slipped to 43 for four.

Dilara Akter offered some resistance with 27 off 23 balls, including four fours and a six, but her dismissal in the 10th over triggered another collapse.

Nahida Akter was caught and bowled by Nandani Sharma for four, with Rabeya Khan departing for a duck off the next ball to leave Bangladesh 56 for seven.

Nandani was India's standout bowler, claiming three wickets for 25 runs in four overs. Deepti Sharma was equally impressive, taking three for seven from 2.4 overs.

Shree Charani claimed two wickets for just seven runs from her three overs, including a maiden, while Kranti Gaud took one for 20 and Shreyanka Patil one for 22.

Sultana Khatun's unbeaten 12 off eight balls was Bangladesh's second-highest score, but there was little support at the other end.

Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 81 in 15.4 overs, with the final wicket falling to Deepti Sharma.

India's bowlers conceded only 81 runs, including five extras, and Bangladesh managed just 39 runs in the powerplay.

The comprehensive 114-run victory sends India into the gold-medal match and keeps alive their bid for the Asian Games women's cricket title.

India will now face Sri Lanka in the final after the latter secured their place in the gold-medal clash earlier on Sunday. (Agencies)