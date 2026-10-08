SHA slaps Rs 21.48 cr penalty on M/s Comtech Solutions over EPF, ESIC non-remittance

Vendor warned of contract termination, blacklisting

Govind Sharma

JAMMU, Oct 7: Days after Excelsior highlighted the plight of over 500 Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitras (PMAMs) deployed across empanelled healthcare providers and public hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir over delayed salaries and alleged non-deposition of statutory EPF and ESIC contributions, the State Health Agency (SHA) has initiated stringent action against the manpower agency concerned, imposing a penalty of Rs 21.48 crore for alleged non-compliance.

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The SHA, in a final compliance notice issued to M/s Comtech Solutions, has directed the agency to deposit Rs 21,48,75,600 and furnish documentary proof of payment along with complete month-wise details and supporting challans regarding remittance of EPF and ESIC contributions of the personnel deployed under the contract.

The development assumes significance as Excelsior, in its October 2 edition, had reported that more than 500 PMAMs were facing prolonged salary delays and alleged non-deposition of EPF and ESIC contributions by the outsourcing vendor. The employees had alleged that EPF was being deducted from their salaries but the amount was not being deposited with the concerned authorities, while ESIC coverage had also allegedly not been provided since their joining.

The SHA notice pertains to the engagement of manpower for PMAMs, Data Entry Operators (DEOs) and Helpers under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, J&K. The agency had been entrusted with hiring/management of the manpower under the arrangement that came into effect from November 1, 2023.

According to the notice, the agency was contractually responsible for timely payment of wages as well as statutory obligations, including employer and employee contributions towards EPF and ESIC. However, the SHA observed that the agency had failed to comply with the prescribed requirements despite repeated directions and show-cause notices.

The SHA had earlier issued a show-cause notice on February 4, 2026, directing the agency to deposit outstanding EPF/ESIC contributions within the stipulated period. Subsequently, another final opportunity was reportedly provided through a notice dated September 1, 2026.

The SHA has observed that the documents furnished by the agency indicated that EPF contributions had been deposited only up to the period ending August 2025, pointing towards continued non-compliance thereafter.

The action is particularly significant in view of the concerns raised by PMAMs that their EPF contributions had remained pending for around 15 months. In their representation, the employees had stated that approximately Rs 52,170 per person had accumulated as pending EPF dues over the period, besides alleging non-provision of ESIC coverage.

The SHA has directed the agency to regularize all outstanding statutory contributions and submit complete supporting records. It has warned that failure to comply with the directions could lead to further contractual action, including forfeiture/ invocation of the Performance Bank Guarantee, termination of the contract and recommendation for blacklisting/debarment from future Government/SHA engagements.

The notice also provides for recovery of any additional amount found payable and initiation of other contractual, statutory or legal proceedings, as warranted.

The SHA has further directed administrators of empanelled healthcare providers to reconcile the month-wise EPF/ESIC employer and employee contributions of PMAMs working at their respective hospitals with the outsourced agency.

The action by SHA comes at a time when the PMAMs had expressed concern over the approaching expiry of the vendor's contract and apprehension that their deducted EPF amounts could remain unsettled if the statutory contributions were not deposited before the agency's exit.