SGFI Inter-School Jammu District Soft Tennis Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: The four day SGFI Inter-School Jammu District Soft Tennis Championship 2026 concluded successfully at M.A. Stadium, Jammu, showcasing the emerging talent from various schools of the district.

The championship was held from 28th July to 31st July 2026 under the supervision and collaboration of the Youth Services and Sports Department and Soft Tennis Khelo Centre Jammu,J&K Sports Council.

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The tournament was organized as per SGFI guidelines and featured competitions in Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories for both boys and girls.

The event witnessed intense matches and spirited performances throughout the four days. In the Under-19 Boys category, Madhavendra Singh Sambyal clinched the gold medal with an impressive display of skill and temperament. In the Under-17 Boys category, Aditya Dutt Sharma emerged as the gold medalist while Harikesh Dutt Sharma secured the silver medal and Ayansh Khajuria bagged the bronze medal.

In the girls' section, Abhiyana Khajuria won the gold medal in the Under-19 category, showcasing excellent control and court coverage. Lavanya Thakur clinched the gold medal in the Under-17 Girls category with consistent and confident play. The Under-14 Girls category saw promising young players in action with Swadhi Sharma winning the gold medal, Advika Kotwal securing the silver medal and Sanvi Parihar earning the bronze medal.

All the medal winners have qualified to represent Jammu District in the upcoming UT-level SGFI Soft Tennis Tournament.