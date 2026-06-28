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Home / Videos / Seychelles Confers Top Honour on Modi; PM Says India Envisions Secure Indian Ocean

Seychelles Confers Top Honour on Modi; PM Says India Envisions Secure Indian Ocean

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the prestigious 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' title by Seychelles in recognition of his contribution to strengthening maritime cooperation and bilateral ties. Accepting the honour, Modi said his visit reflected...

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Daily Excelsior
04:17 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the prestigious 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' title by Seychelles in recognition of his contribution to strengthening maritime cooperation and bilateral ties. Accepting the honour, Modi said his visit reflected India's vision of an Indian Ocean where maritime security goes hand in hand with economic prosperity.The Prime Minister said India's partnerships are built on mutual respect and trust rather than size, emphasizing that India and Seychelles will move forward not just as neighbours but as trusted partners committed to peace, security, and sustainable development in the Indian Ocean region.

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