Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan connecting youth with nation-building: Sat

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, Sept 21: J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma (CA) today said that the younger generation is the driving force behind India's journey towards becoming a developed nation, and that the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan is aimed at connecting young minds with the spirit of service, responsibility and nation-building.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a drawing competition organized at Vijay Memorial School, Ganderbal, under the ongoing month-long Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan.

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Sat Sharma was accompanied by BJP J&K vice president, Dr. Shehnaz Ganai, BJP J&K general secretaries, Mohammad Anwar Khan and Gopal Mahajan and Ganderbal district president, Ghulam Hassan.

Sat Sharma also interacted with the participating students, appreciated their creativity and encouraged them to pursue their dreams with dedication, discipline and a strong sense of social responsibility.

Addressing the students and gathering on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan reflects the BJP's commitment to take the message of public service beyond political programmes and into communities, schools and among the younger generation. He said that competitions such as drawing and creative expression provide children an opportunity to articulate their vision of India and develop a sense of responsibility towards society and the nation.

"India's future is being shaped in a more dynamic way today. The dreams, ideas and imagination of our children will determine the India of tomorrow. Under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the country is moving with confidence towards Viksit Bharat @2047, and our responsibility is to ensure that the youth become active participants in this transformative journey," Sat Sharma said.

Sharma further said that Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan, being organized from September 17 to October 17, seeks to transform the Prime Minister's birthday celebrations into a sustained period of service and social engagement.

Dr. Shahnaz Ganai said that engaging students through creative activities strengthens their confidence and encourages them to think positively about society and the nation.

Mohammad Anwar Khan said that the BJP is taking its message of service to every section of society and giving special importance to youth participation.

Gopal Mahajan said that the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan is being conducted across J&K with a wide range of service-oriented activities.

Ghulam Hassan said that the enthusiastic participation of students reflects their creativity, aspirations and growing awareness of their responsibilities towards the nation.