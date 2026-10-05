Sewa Jyoti Yatra to mark PM Modi’s 25 years of public service: Sat Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: The spirit of "Sewa" will reach every corner of Jammu & Kashmir through the Sewa Jyoti Yatra, as the BJP prepares to organize the Yatra across all 20 administrative districts on October 7, making it a people-centric expression of service, nationalism and commitment to the nation.

J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha, MP, Sat Sharma CA said that the Yatra is not merely an organizational programme, but an occasion to connect the spirit of public service with the people and inspire greater participation in nation-building. He was addressing a review meeting of the ongoing Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan at BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, Sunday.

Advertisement

Sharma was accompanied by vice-president, Rakesh Mahajan, general secretaries, Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria and Gopal Mahajan, in charge J&K for the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan, and MLA Sham Lal Sharma, coordinator of the Yatra for Jammu district. The meeting was attended by district Prabharis and Seh-Prabharis, district presidents, MLAs and Morcha presidents, with detailed discussions on district-wise preparations.

Sat Sharma said the Sewa Jyoti Yatra would bring together prominent citizens, civil society members, youth and people from different walks of life under the spirit of "Sewa for society, Sewa for Nation." He said the Yatras carrying the Sewa Jyoti would be joined by civil society members as well as BJP workers, while participants would carry the Tiranga to prominently propagate the spirit of nationalism. "The Yatra will inspire citizens to rise above political considerations and contribute towards a stronger, developed and self-reliant India," he said.

He added that October 7 marks 25 years since Narendra Modi entered public life as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001, beginning a journey that continued as Prime Minister from 2014.

Rakesh Mahajan, Sanjita Dogra and Baldev Singh Billawaria and Gopal Mahajan also spoke on the occasion.

Sham Lal Sharma said the Yatra would transform the message of service into a collective public movement and called upon workers to ensure enthusiastic participation while upholding its nationalist character.

At another function 50 social activists drawn from different parts of Jammu led by prominent social activist Parvinder Singh joined the party in presence of Sat Sharma and other senior leaders today.