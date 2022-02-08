Several youth detained seeking conduct of written exam for Border/Women Bn

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 8: Several youth were detained today by the police after they blocked the main bridge on River Tawi in Jammu City, demanding early conduct of written examination for the posts of Jammu and Kashmir Police Border/Women Battalion advertised in the year 2019 and cancellation of new notification for recruitment.

Hundreds of unemployed youth, who has applied for various posts of Border/Women Battalions, today appeared at Dogra Chowk where they staged a strong protest demanding the authorities to conduct written examination for the posts of Border/Women Battalion and cancel the new advertisement issued by the concerned authorities.

Raising slogans against the LG administration and concerned authorities, the protesting unemployed youth while holding placards in their hands, moved towards main Tawi Bridge and blocked it for nearly two hours, causing massive traffic jam in the city. The police deployed at the site had to use mild force to clear the blockade. Several protesting youth were also detained but later released.

The demonstrators said they had applied for recruitment in the border battalions some years ago but till date, the written examination had not been conducted. “We have been waiting for the written test for last three years but despite repeated requests and appeals, no notification has been issued by the administration,” said one of the protesters.

The protesters also expressed resentment over the recent re-advertisement of the posts by the police recruitment board and demanded its withdrawal. “It is grave injustice. We have been waiting for the written examination and some of us have already crossed the age-limit now but now the posts have been re-advertised,” another protesting youth said.

The agitating youth said they would continue their protest for justice. They appealed LG Manoj Sinha to intervene and direct the authorities concerned to cancel the new advertisement notification and conduct written test immediately.