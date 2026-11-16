Several villages under siege as massive operation launched

DGP, IGP on ground monitoring operation

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Nov 15: Security forces today launched a massive cordon and search operation in several villages of Kulgam district against the terrorists who carried out an attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Nowpora Akhran on 11th November injuring three of them.

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Police, army, CRPF and Border Security Force personnel cordoned off Qaimoo, Khudwani, Baghe Sakhloo, Chedder, Ganjipora, Khrewan and Lassipora villages as part of a massive manhunt to nab the attackers continued for the fifth day today.

Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Surjit Kumar along with other senior officers were personally on the spot monitoring the operation.

The two officers interacted with officers deployed on the ground, took stock of the ongoing search operations and issued directions to strengthen the security grid and intensify counter-insurgency operations in the district.

Around 600 Overground Workers (OGWs) have been questioned as part of the investigation so far and security forces have also checked the CCTV footage in several areas of the district to monitor the suspicious movement.

Security has also been tightened along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and adjoining areas to prevent any suspicious movement. Security forces are conducting round the clock checking of suspicious vehicles.

On Wednesday, three CRPF personnel were injured when terrorists opened fire on a security checkpoint near Nowpora Akhran in Kulgam district. One of the injured personnel was airlifted to Srinagar for specialised medical treatment.

Since the attack, security forces have intensified search operations across several villages in the district.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the investigation and is collecting evidence from the attack site. Security agencies have expanded surveillance and intensified searches to track down the attackers and identify their possible support network.