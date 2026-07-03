Several vehicles damaged in fire

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, July 2: Several vehicles and other mechanical equipments were damaged here today during a fire incident in a workshop at Sangrambhata area this morning.

As per reports, during this incident a blast also took place which damaged windows and glasses of nearby houses but with the prompt action of Fire and Emergency Services Department and locals, the fire was brought under control.

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Kishtwar Fire Station In-charge, Farooq Ahmed informed that responding to the call, their team reached the spot and started operation to control the flames but by then the blaze had damaged one Bolero car, one Eeco van, one Indigo car, one scooty, three mini-tractors and other materials kept inside the workshop.

Reason behind the fire incident could not be ascertained till last reports but Police has taken cognizance and started investigation.