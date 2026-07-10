Several tax payers issues discussed during Income Tax officers visit to Chamber House

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Monika Dhami along with Satbir Singh, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Sandhya Partap, Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, and other Income Tax officers from Jammu, Srinagar & Katra visited the Chamber House today and interacted with the members of CCI including CAs and educationists.

The prime objective of the interactive session was to discuss the crucial issues of the Tax payers including the business community.

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The president of Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Jammu, Arun Gupta highlighted that despite natural calamities and impact of Pahalgam attack, the income tax revenue has increased manifold in Jammu region during the last two years.

He said the people of Jammu have been facing significant hardships due to frequent landslides and other natural disruptions in different parts of the region, which adversely affect business and economic activities. Despite these challenges, he emphasized that Jammu has a large base of high-income taxpayers who make a substantial contribution to the national exchequer. He urged the IT officers to give due consideration to the genuine requirements of Jammu's taxpayers.

Gupta also highlighted the issue regarding faceless assessment appeals, that take years to find a solution and when the appeals of the taxpayers are decided the implementation of the order is delayed. He requested that it should be implemented in time bound manner. Gupta also projected the issue regarding delay in refunds due to TDS mismatch. Sometimes the subsequent year's refunds are adjusted against the wrong demand of previous years for no fault of assesses.

He said office of Principal Commissioner Income Tax has been setup at Srinagar, due to which the tax payers of the Jammu region are facing enormous difficulties. He requested that camp office should be setup in Jammu at regular intervals with the officers having dedicated powers to resolves the issues of the taxpayers of the Jammu region.

Principal Commissioner appreciated the Chamber's proactive role in facilitating dialogue. She assured the CCI to take the issue of camp office, appeal fixation in faceless assessment on priority basis and also the issue of non adjustment of the tax deducted by the Government departments and not deposited or deposited under the wrong heads on priority basis.

Department officials used the platform to educate members on hassle-free grievance redressal mechanisms, new taxpayer facilitation camps ICAI Jammu & Kashmir Branch, and simplified compliance procedures designed to support local entrepreneurs.

Anil Gupta, senior vice president of CCI presented vote of thanks.

Rajeev Gupta, junior vice president CCI, Manish Gupta, secretary general, Rajesh Gupta, secretary CCI; Rajesh Gupta treasurer; Pardeep Gandotra, Ajay Sawhney, Joginder Singh, Hardeep Aggarwal, Sanjay Gupta, Varinder Jain, president AOI Gangyal, Viraj Malhotra, senior vice president BBIA alongwith office bearers, Gagan Jain, president Birpur Industrial Association alongwith office Bearers, Shiv Partap Gupta, Rattan Lal Gupta, Prehlad Singh, President Bar & Restaurants alongwith his team, Davinder Batra, Sunil Gupta, Anil Kapahi, Ravinder Sawhney, Jagdish Langer, Suminder Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Rajan Gupta, Varinder Puri, Rajesh Jain, Surinder Mahajan and many others were present on the occasion.