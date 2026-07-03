Several stranded, roads washed away in HP

SHIMLA, July 2:

Daily lives were upended as sharp showers lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh, with five rain-related deaths reported across the state in the 24 hours till Thursday evening, officials said.

Three persons were killed in separate rain-related accidents in Shimla and Chamba districts, while one death was reported in Mandi district, according to State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) data.

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A bus conductor named Gyan Chand, a resident of Mandi district, was killed in Udaipur area of Lahaul and Spiti district after falling stones from a hillside hit him.

Around 30 pilgrims were stranded near a temple in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district as flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall washed away a temporary wooden bridge, cutting off access to the temple, officials said.

A joint search and rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local administration, a mountaineering institute and the Public Works Department (PWD), was launched after information was received about the incident.

"The temporary wooden bridge to the temple has collapsed. The rescue team has reached the site and essential supplies have been sent to the stranded pilgrims," Bharmour Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Sharma told mediapersons.

Incessant rainfall has caused the Cherang Khad -- a stream at Rispa in Kinnaur district -- to surge, washing away the only road to Rispa village, cutting it off completely.

According to locals, the current in Cherang Khad is so strong, it has completely washed away the temporary road to the hamlet. An iron bridge over Cherang Khad was swept away during severe floods last year and the administration had constructed a temporary road for movement, but it failed to withstand the first spell of monsoon rain.

Another wooden bridge was washed away in a flash flood triggered by a surge of water in Surcho Khad in Bhaba valley of the district.

A total of 49 roads were closed to vehicular traffic across the state, officials said on Thursday. The Chamba-Bharmaur road was also closed due to landslide.

According to the SEOC, 30 roads were closed in Kullu, eight in Sirmaur, seven in Chamba, and two each in Lahaul-Spiti and Una districts. (PTI)