Several political, social figures join Apni Party

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, along with senior party leaders, on Tuesday welcomed several prominent political and social figures into the party fold.

The new entrants formally joined the party during a special event held at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

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Prominent among those who joined the party were former PCC state secretary Khursheed Ahmad Zargar from the Habbakadal constituency, social activist Tasleem Arif Punjabi from the Zadibal constituency, and Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar from the Chattabal area of Srinagar.

Welcoming the new members, Bukhari expressed hope that their joining would further strengthen the party cadre in their respective areas and contribute to party’s efforts to serve the people.

Senior party leaders Rafi Ahmad Mir, Zaffar Habib, Imtiyaz Paray, Arjumand Makhdoomi and Khurshid Makhdoomi were also present on the occasion.