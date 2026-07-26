Several leaders call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 25: Surinder Bhagat, senior BJP Leader and Prabhari SC Morcha Chandigarh called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today and briefed him on the upcoming commemorative event 'Balidan Diwas' to be organised by Shaheed Bhagat Amar Nath and Jagan Nath Charitable Trust. He was accompanied by Sanjeev Manmotra, Convener, North Zone, Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch.

A delegation led by BJP District President, Kulgam Farooq Ahmed Rather also called on the Lieutenant Governor and discussed several important public issues of District Kulgam including the upgradation and strengthening of Ashmuji Hospital, installation of street solar lights in various areas and development of bus stand.

Advertisement

Sriram Charana Aravinda Dasa, Director Projects, International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Dr Sajjad Shafi, Member of Legislative Assembly from Uri called on Lieutenant Governor and projected various important matters pertaining to welfare of Scheduled Tribe community and other developmental issues of his constituency.