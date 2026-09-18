Several injured in explosion in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Sept 18:

An explosion in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province injured several people on Friday, officials said.

The blast was reported near the old Police Lines in Kohat district of the province.

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No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.

According to Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi, rescue teams reached the site shortly after receiving the information and launched a rescue operation.

He said several people were injured and were being shifted to nearby hospitals for initial medical treatment.

The spokesperson said rescue teams were present at the scene and assessing the situation. (PTI)