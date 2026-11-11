Several illegal structures removed

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 10: In a major step towards easing traffic congestion and maintaining cleanliness in Udhampur town, the District Administration, in collaboration with the Municipal Council Udhampur, today launched an anti-encroachment drive, during which several illegal structures, reharis and other encroachments were removed from the pathways and the roads.

The drive was conducted on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Ananth Dwivedi, under the supervision of Saddham Hussain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Municipal Council Udhampur. The anti-encroachment operation commenced from Martyrs Chowk and continued towards Venus Chowk.

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Before initiating the enforcement action, the Municipal Council had launched a public awareness campaign and made announcements through public address systems, urging shopkeepers and other business establishments to voluntarily remove illegal encroachments, particularly those extending onto both sides of the roads.

The campaign aims to ensure smooth traffic movement, improve sanitation, prevent illegal constructions and keep roads, lanes, drains and nallahs free from obstructions. The administration also appealed to the general public and shopkeepers to cooperate with the authorities and refrain from encroaching upon public spaces.

A team of the Municipal Council, led by the CEO, participated in the drive along with the Revenue Department team headed by Anayat Ali, Naib Tehsildar Khas, police personnel and other municipal staff members.

The District Administration and Municipal Council reiterated their commitment to maintaining proper civic infrastructure, ensuring better traffic management and keeping public spaces free from encroachments.