Several houses, shops, vehicles damaged in Thathri flash flood

Another cloudburst brings havoc in Doda

Boulders, mudslides block Kishtwar road for 7 hrs

Gopal Sharma

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JAMMU, July 7: Flash floods triggered by cloudburst amidst heavy rainfall struck the upper reaches of Thathri town in Doda district on early morning of Tuesday, causing extensive damage to several houses, half a dozen Government buildings, a score of shops and over two dozen vehicles. It also damaged Doda-Kishtwar road disrupting movement of traffic for over seven hours. However, no loss of life has been reported.

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The latest cloudburst and flash flood is the third such incident in the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar in the past two days.

Official sources said that a cloudburst amidst heavy rain in the upper reaches triggered flash floods, bringing boulders, mud and debris into the Thathri town. At teast 14 residential and commercial structures including 21 shops suffered heavy/partial damage as the water, mudslides and boulders swept through the area. The boulders even broke the shutters of several shops.

The flood water and mud entered many shops and houses and caused damage to the goods and house hold items. A number of vehicles parked along the road were buried under the debris, while locals claimed that some vehicles and bikes were swept away by the flash flood into the Chenab river. Click here to watch video

The exact number of vehicles affected and the overall extent of the damage was yet to be officially assessed.

The Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway was also blocked at Thathri following the flash flood, disrupting vehicular movement in the region. Huge boulders/ debris and mudslides were scattered along the road.

Meanwhile, Union Minister in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh said on X, " Spoke to DC Doda Krishan Lal early morning and keeping in regular touch with him after receiving the report of cloudburst in the Thathri region causing substantial damages to property and road connectivity. However, no loss of life has been reported.

Administration has promptly swung into action and taking all possible measures to provide the required relief and restoration of the damaged structures. My office is in constant touch".

The district administration, along with police and other agencies, launched clearance operations to restore road connectivity and assess the damage. They took about 6-7 hours to clear the road by removing the boulders/debris and restoring traffic. At least four link roads in Thathri area were damaged due to flash flood.

They included upper Thathri link road, Barshalla, Balwana, Badanoo, PDC and Jangalwari road.

The flash flood also caused damage to private school, BDO office building, Agriculture office, a local Community Hall, Animal Husbandry and PMGSY offices.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident comes a day after heavy flash floods triggered by cloudburst damaged the Doda-Kishtwar highway at Prem Nagar and another near the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project in Kishtwar.

Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Krishan Lal said the administration responded promptly to rain-related incidents across the district and restored affected roads.

Following the heavy rainfall this morning, there was land/mudslides in Tathri area. Mud and debris accumulated on the road, but it was cleared after some time and traffic was restored," he said.

He said heavy rain also brought stones and mud onto roads in Chiralla tehsil and on the Bagwa link road, but these stretches were also cleared.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to people not to panic or spread rumours, asserting that the incidents were caused by heavy rainfall. He said the administration remains fully alert and responds immediately wherever such situations arise.

He urged people to verify any information through the District Control Room or the district administration before believing or sharing it.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha directed authorities in Doda to ensure immediate relief and assistance to families affected by flash floods triggered by cloudburst.

"Spoke with the DC, Doda to assess the situation following the cloudburst in the Thathri region. While several houses and shops have suffered damage, fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported," the LG said on X.

Sinha said he has directed the DC to ensure immediate relief and assistance to the affected families and expedite restoration work, including the clearance of NH-244.