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Home / National / 2 killed after 3-storey building collapses in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar

2 killed after 3-storey building collapses in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar

NEW DELHI, Nov 5: Two persons were killed after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar on Thursday, with more people feared trapped under the debris, police said. The incident was reported at 9.50 am from Gali...

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Daily Excelsior
11:55 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Nov 5: Two persons were killed after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar on Thursday, with more people feared trapped under the debris, police said.

The incident was reported at 9.50 am from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, police said.

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Multiple fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, are conducting rescue operations under the supervision of senior officers, a fire official said.

Further details are awaited. (Agencies)

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