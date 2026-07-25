DODA, July 25: Several people are feared dead after a passenger vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday.

Police, SDRF personnel and local volunteers rushed to the spot and launched a massive rescue operation.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, while efforts are underway to retrieve the victims from the gorge.

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The exact number of casualties is yet to be officially confirmed.

Further details are awaited.