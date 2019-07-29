Several deputations meet Advisor Sharma, seek redressal of grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: Advisor to Governor KK Sharma today interacted with several deputations and individuals at the weekly public hearing programme.

As many as 35 deputations and scores of individuals hailing from different parts of Jammu province projected a number of issues and sought intervention of the Advisor for the redressal for the same.

Deputation of Panchayat representatives led by Sarpanchs, Naib Sarpanchs from across Jammu districts met with the Advisor and apprised him of the issues affecting rural areas. The demands primarily included augmentation of power infrastructure; provision of drinking water availability in the villages; construction, upgradation and blacktopping of the major and link roads; availability of teaching and medical staff, among others.

Several Sarpanchs also reported about a few un-electrified ambits/ households in their respective areas. They also requested for regular desillting of irrigation channels, khulls, revival measures for water reservoirs lying defunct in several villages and for providing technical infrastructure wherever required.

The Advisor, taking note of the issues, directed the concerned officers to undertake survey of all villages to assess the status of water reservoirs and report on their functionality, including number of defunct, partially functional and incomplete reservoirs in the region. He also directed concerned officials to undertake reviews including ground survey to ensure that every rural household is covered under the SHUBHAGYA scheme and take necessary steps to ensure issues of villagers regarding electrification are addressed.

Other issues that were putforth by Sarpanchs were related to opening of bank branch in their area, expediting compensation cases, Keeping check on conversion of agricultural lands to commercial land, revival of defunct tube wells, upgradation of High schools, augmentation of nallahs etc.

Sarpanch of Trewa representing some border villages along IB, apprised the Advisor of issues being faced by border people. She demanded for a 100 meter bridge, alternate link to the villages, shifting of the people of the village to safer zone, during their regular commute. Besides, she also asked for providing improving power and water supply to the villages.

Representatives of Gujjar community from Samba also met with the Advisor and demanded for smokeless chulhas and solar lights for various Gujjar bastis.

Principal, Sainik School, Nagrota, met with the Advisor and requested for revision of scholarship limits being provided to needy students of the school. He also requested for funding to be provided for new hostel infra in the institute.

Delegation of residents from Reasi, requested for consideration for exemption from Ban toll.

Delegation of contractors involved with various government departments requested for expediting their payment and clearing of all remaining prior dues.

Responding to the demands of delegations and individuals, the Advisor assured that their genuine grievances, demands raised would be looked into and followed by necessary action by the concerned departments.