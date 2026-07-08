Seventh Batch Of Amarnath Pilgrims Leaves Jammu Amid Tight Security

JAMMU, Jul 8: The annual Amarnath Yatra witnessed its largest single-day departure on Wednesday, with a record 9,837 pilgrims leaving the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu for the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal.

Officials said that the seventh batch departed in a convoy of 361 vehicles. 5,337 pilgrims in 188 vehicles were headed for the traditional Pahalgam route, while 4,500 devotees in 173 vehicles left for the shorter Baltal route.

The batch comprised 6,684 men, 2,730 women, 21 children, 320 sadhus, 80 sadhvis and two transgender devotees.

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A heavy rush of pilgrims was witnessed at the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas from the early hours of the day as devotees from different parts of the country assembled to undertake the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine.

The pilgrimage is being conducted under a multi-layered security grid, with extensive logistical support from the administration, police, CAPFs, health services and other departments. The 57-day annual pilgrimage commenced on July 3 and will conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. (KNO)