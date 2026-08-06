Seventh anniversary of Art 370, 35A abrogation celebrated across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: The seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A was commemorated across Jammu and Kashmir today with rallies, symposiums, seminars and public programmes organized by political leaders, social organizations and community groups, who described the constitutional changes of August 5, 2019, as a landmark step towards national integration, equal rights, inclusive development and the extension of Central laws and welfare schemes to the Union Territory.

To commemorate the day, a Tiranga bike rally was organized by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Srinagar. Hundreds of BJP workers carrying the Tricolour participated in the rally, which commenced from Pantha Chowk and proceeded toward the party headquarters in Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar. Participants highlighted the themes of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” and constitutional integration.

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Supporters waved the national flag to celebrate unity and development, contrasting with separate observance events held by regional political groups. Speaking on the occasion, senior BJP leader and DDC Member Aijaz Hussain said, “Abrogation of Article 370 brought an end to dynastic rule. The people of J&K now enjoy the same dignity and benefits as citizens in the rest of the country.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister and present Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, today said the abrogation of Article 370 marked a new era of equality, integration and development in J&K by strengthening the principles of one Constitution, one law and equal rights for all citizens. He described the decision as a historic milestone that paved the way for inclusive development, social justice and the Union Territory’s complete integration with the national mainstream.

Gupta credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for ensuring that constitutional rights and welfare benefits reached all sections of society, including West Pakistan Refugees, the Valmiki community and the Gorkha community. He said the move expanded opportunities in education, employment and socio-economic empowerment while accelerating development, and fostering peace and progress in J&K.

Describing the abrogation of Article 370 as a landmark reform, senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament Gulam Ali Khatana stated that it has fully integrated J&K into the national mainstream. Addressing media at New Delhi, he said that the 2019 decision under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in a new era of peace, democratic empowerment, development, and equal opportunity in J&K.

Khatana urged citizens to continue supporting democracy, unity, and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing confidence in a prosperous and fully developed J&K.

A virtual meeting of BJP spokespersons and the party’s media department from Kashmir was chaired by BJP J&K chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi today to discuss the constitutional changes of August 5, 2019, and their impact on the Union Territory. The participants described the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A as a landmark decision that strengthened constitutional integration and national unity.

The spokespersons said the post-2019 period had witnessed progress in infrastructure, road and rail connectivity, healthcare, education, tourism, and implementation of Central welfare schemes. They maintained that the constitutional changes expanded opportunities for youth, women and marginalized communities, improved public service delivery and investment prospects, and contributed to peace, stability and inclusive development in the Union Territory.

BJP MLA from Jammu East, Yudhvir Sethi, said the abrogation of Article 370 marked the beginning of a new era of equality, development and peace in J&K. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Jammu, he described August 5 as a historic milestone and said the constitutional changes strengthened equal rights, governance and integration while opening new opportunities for the people of the Union Territory.

Sethi said the move ensured constitutional rights and welfare benefits for communities such as the Valmiki community and refugee families, besides expanding opportunities in education, employment and public welfare. He also claimed that the abrogation removed discriminatory provisions affecting women, enabled the full implementation of Central laws and welfare schemes.

Chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi said that in the garb of special status, local political parties promoted separatism and unrest for decades in J&K, and the constitutional changes of 05 August 2019, paved way for lasting peace & the freedom from a long spell of bloodshed in J&K.

“These political parties are responsible for the killing of thousands of innocents who lost their lives because of their politics of exploitation and division. Now after the abrogation of 370, we got freedom from violence and bloodshed. We are now on the path of peace and development in J&K”, said Dr Darakhshan.

BJP J&K general secretary Baldev Singh Billawaria, described the day as a landmark moment in India’s history, stating that it will always be remembered in golden letters for strengthening national unity and integrity. Addressed a programme in the Basohli Assembly Constituency, he said that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A was not merely a constitutional change but a historic step that strengthened national integration and reinforced the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

Shree Sanatan Dharma Sabha J&K observed “Ektaamta Diwas” to mark the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. Speaking at the programme, Sabha president Parshotam Dadhichi described August 5, 2019, as a historic day, saying the constitutional changes fully integrated J&K with the national mainstream and ensured equal constitutional rights and opportunities for all sections of society.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) J&K president Vivek Bali described the abrogation of Article 370 as a landmark decision that strengthened national unity, ensured equal rights and accelerated development in J&K. He said the past seven years had witnessed progress in infrastructure, governance, connectivity, healthcare, education, tourism, investment and implementation of Central welfare schemes.

A symposium was organized by POJK Vishthapit Sewa Samiti at Geeta Mandir Smriti Bhawan, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu, to mark Ekatmata Divas. Speaking on the occasion, Samiti president Dr Deepak Kapoor said the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A enabled domicile certificates for 1947 PoJK displaced persons settled outside J&K. He said around 29,000 such certificates have been issued through the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner’s office.

Kashmiri Pandit Sabha, Jammu, headed by its president K K Khosa said the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A marked the complete constitutional integration of J&K with the rest of the country, ushering in equality, constitutional uniformity and inclusive development. It said the changes enabled the implementation of Central welfare schemes and progressive laws in the Union Territory.

Valmiki Samaj Sabha, J&K, celebrated the 7th anniversary of Ekatmta Diwas at Valmiki Temple, Gandhi Nagar, commemorating the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A. Addressing the gathering, Sabha president Gharu Bhatti said the decision ended decades of discrimination faced by the Valmiki community, which had been denied several fundamental rights despite living in J&K since 1957.