Seven persons injured in cab-truck collision in Sonamarg

SRINAGAR: Seven persons were injured when a cab in which they were travelling collided head on with a truck in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway on Sunday, official sources said.

They said the truck, proceeding towards Sonamarg from Kargil in Ladakh region, collided with a cab coming from opposite direction at Nilgrar, injuring seven passengers, all residents of Doda district in Jammu region.

The injured, identified as Himmat Singh, Narayan Singh, Krishan Lal, Nawaz Ahmad Malik, Muhammad Sharief Tak, Muhammad Yousuf Shah and Muzamil Ahmad Malik, were rushed to local hospital at Sonamarg.

They were later referred to Kangan hospital, the sources added.

