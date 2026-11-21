PESHAWAR, Nov 21: Seven people were killed in a clash between two tribes over the ownership of a forest in Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, police said on Saturday.

According to police, armed men belonging to the Gilal and the Kaloch tribes confronted each other at Bilija forest around 10 pm local time on Thursday, triggering an intense exchange of gunfire.

The Gilal and Kaloch are local tribal communities in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The Gilal are associated with Allai valley in Battagram district, while the Kaloch are from neighbouring Kohistan district. The two communities have been involved in a longstanding dispute over forest ownership.

Police said armed men from the Kaloch tribe took positions and opened fire, prompting retaliation from the opposing side.

Four members of the Gilal tribe and three from the Kaloch tribe were killed in the exchange of fire, police said.

The ownership dispute over Bilija forest has persisted for several decades and has claimed several lives in the past, police added.

Despite repeated efforts by both administrations to resolve the dispute and broker reconciliation between the tribes, no permanent solution has been reached.

The latest clash has once again raised concerns over the law and order situation in the area. (PTI)