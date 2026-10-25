Seven killed in gelatin sticks explosion in AP

PADERU, Oct 24 : In a massive explosion, seven persons, including a lady teacher, were killed when gelatin sticks being transported in a vehicle exploded at an under construction ghat road vehicle caught fire at PC Mamidi village in ASR district on Saturday.

The blast was so massive that five bodies were blown into pieces with limbs strewn at a distance and the vehicle itself got mangled under the impact of the collision.

Police said that the explosion was triggered when diesel was being filled up to a vehicle in which gelatin sticks were transported for blasting the hillock for road construction. Flares erupted and the vehicle caugfht fire and went in flames with a big bang.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as government school teacher Sunita, vehicle driver Pravin, construction workers Narayana Rao, Pawan Kumar, Mani, Helper Nasiruddin and Tinku. Nasiruddin belonged to Assam and Tinku belonged to Bihar. The deceased Sunita was working as a teacher at the MPP school at Madrebu village.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan expressed shock and grief over the death of seven people in the explosion. He conveyed his sympathies to the families of the victims and ordered a comprehensive inquiry on the incident besides assuring all help to the bereaved families. Home Minister V Anitha spoke to the Collector and SP and directed them to provide needed help to the bereaved families.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and grief over the explosion which claimed seven lives. In a message, he said it was deeply pained that six workers and government teacher Sunitha lost their lives in the tragedy. The sudden deaths of workers who had come in search of livelihood and a teacher who was on duty had left behind immense sorrow.

Conveying heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, he demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the causes of the explosion and urged the government to provide adequate financial compensation to the families of the deceased.

(UNI)