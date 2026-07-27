ISLAMABAD, July 26 : Seven people, including two children, were killed and 20 others injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan's Punjab province in the past 24 hours, as torrential downpours triggered roof collapses, drowning incidents, and electrocution cases, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), heavy rainfall damaged houses and killed livestock in several districts. The fatalities occurred due to drowning and structural collapses, while injuries were reported mainly due to roof collapses and electrocution, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

In Lahore, three people including a man, a woman, and a child were killed and five others injured in four separate roof-collapse incidents at Garhi Shahu Railway Colony, Bobby Plaza, Saggian Pind, and Kahna, Dawn reported.

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In Kasur district, two people, including a man and a child, died and three others, including a woman and two children, were injured after the roof of a house collapsed near Adda Dhing Shah.

A woman was killed in Faisalabad after the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain, while a child drowned in rainwater accumulated in fields near Pathan Colony in Gujranwala.

In Bahawalnagar, three people were injured after a house roof collapsed, while another person suffered injuries after being electrocuted by an electric pole during the rain.

Two women were injured in a roof-collapse incident in Sair Bajwa village of Narowal, while another woman sustained injuries after a house roof collapsed in the Darma Wala neighbourhood of Sialkot.

Three women were also injured in separate roof-collapse incidents at Dera Mehboob Alam and near Peer Shah Khaki Diwan Darbar in Nankana Sahib and Sheikhupura. In Okara, two men were injured after an animal shed collapsed due to heavy rains, according to reports.

Addressing a press conference, PDMA Director General said that a total of 22 people had been killed and 183 others injured in rain-related incidents across Punjab so far.

Meanwhile, the PDMA earlier reported that at least 20 people were killed and 19 others injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since July 19 due to heavy rains and flash floods. The victims included eight children, seven men, and three women, while the injured comprised 11 men, four women, and four children.

The rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were reported from several districts, including Buner, Bajaur, Shangla, Swabi, Lower Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Tor Ghar, Kurram, and North and South Waziristan.

The PDMA said that around 30 houses were damaged due to heavy rains and flash floods in the province. (UNI)