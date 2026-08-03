Seven dead in explosion during peace rally in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Aug 2 : At least seven persons were killed and over a dozen injured in an explosion during a peace rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, sources said.

The blast occurred when the Swat Peace Rally was in progress in Kabal Town in Swat district, district officials said.

Initial reports indicate that at least seven people have been killed, while 18 are critically wounded, Swat Police said.

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Sources said the explosion looked like a suicide attack, although there is no immediate official confirmation about it.

Swat Peace Rally was organised by Swat Aman Jirga (local tribal council) with participants raising slogans and carrying placards to demand peace in the area that has seen deterioration in the security situation in the past few months.

Rescue teams shifted the wounded to nearby hospitals as police and other law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area, officials said. (PTI)