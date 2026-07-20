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Home / Latest News / Seven Dead As Landslide Hits Mud House In J&K's Poonch

Seven Dead As Landslide Hits Mud House In J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Jul 20: Seven people were killed when their house was struck by a landslide in the rain-hit Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. The incident occurred in the higher reaches of Loran village. The house...

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Daily Excelsior
05:52 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Jammu, Jul 20: Seven people were killed when their house was struck by a landslide in the rain-hit Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the higher reaches of Loran village. The house hit by the landslide was made of mud, the officials said.

The rescue operation is underway. Among the seven killed, four were women, they said.

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Poonch has been battered by torrential rains since Saturday evening. Seventeen people, including the seven in Loran, have been killed and six are missing. (Agencies)

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