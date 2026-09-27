Seva Yatra not merely journey but opportunity for youth to learn, connect with society: BJYM chief

NEW DELHI, Sep 26: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National President Hemang Joshi today said the 'Seva Sankalp Yatra', being undertaken between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthplace Vadnagar (Gujarat) and his "karmabhoomi" Varanasi, is not merely a journey but an opportunity for youth to learn, serve and connect with society.

He said the yatra is creating opportunities for youth to move beyond symbolic participation and experience the meaning of 'seva' through action.

"The journey continues to bring together communities and young volunteers around the shared values of service, social responsibility and nation-building," he said.

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The yatra is part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' launched on September 17, Modi's birthday, to mark his 25 years in public life through a series of programmes focused on youth outreach and public participation.

The BJP had said while announcing the campaign that 10 teams would travel from Vadnagar to Varanasi and another 10 from Varanasi to Vadnagar, with around 1,000 youths participating in the 'Seva Sankalp Yatra'.

The 20-day yatras, including 11 in Madhya Pradesh, five in Rajasthan, one in Maharashtra and three in Uttar Pradesh, are underway and include interactions with villagers, farmers, anganwadi workers, youth clubs and students, besides discussions on welfare schemes and collection of public feedback.

"When a young volunteer plants a tree, serves an elderly person, participates in gau seva or listens to a beneficiary's life story, seva becomes a personal experience.

"The stories we are hearing during Labharthi Samvaad remind us that the true meaning of public service lies in understanding people's lives and standing with them in their journey of progress," Joshi said in a statement.

The initiatives include water conservation, tree plantation, cleanliness drives, gau seva, serving elderly people and keeping public spaces clean, it said.

On Saturday, the 'seva yatris' participated in water conservation initiatives, tree plantation drives, Swachhta Abhiyaan, gau seva and service activities at old-age homes. Several participants also took an organ donation pledge, it said.

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, BJP MP Shobhanaben Mahendrasinh Baraiya, Shivmangal Singh Tomar, Rajya Sabha MP Mukesh Rathava and Lok Sabha MP V D Sharma were among the leaders who participated in various programmes. (PTI)