‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to mark observance of PM’s birthday: Sat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: BJP J&K president and MP Rajya Sabha, Sat Sharma (CA) today urged the leaders and activists of Kisan Morcha and Mahila Morcha to intensify their field activities, maintain direct contact with farmers, women and other sections of society, understand their concerns and help connect eligible people with Government welfare initiatives.

Sat Sharma was addressing a series of meetings at party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here on Wednesday, to finalize the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', being organized to mark Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's birthday, besides reviewing upcoming programmes of the Kisan Morcha and Mahila Morcha.

Advertisement

BJP J&K general secretaries, Baldev Singh Billawaria and Gopal Mahajan, Kisan Morcha president, Rakesh Pant and Mahila Morcha president, Neha Mahajan participated in the meeting. Kisan Morcha Prabhari Karan Singh and Seh-Prabhari, Romi Khajuria, Mahila Morcha, Prabhari, Veenu Khanna, and Seh-Prabhari, Shailja Gupta were among the other prominent present in the meetings.

The month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan from September 17 to October 17 will turn the birthday celebrations into a sustained campaign of public service, with blood donation camps and a range of social-welfare initiatives aimed at directly benefiting people and strengthening the BJP's grassroots connect with society.

Sat Sharma said that the BJP would celebrate Prime Minister, Modi's birthday not merely through programmes, but by dedicating the occasion to service and public welfare. He said PM, Modi's journey represents 25 years of uninterrupted public service, from becoming Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, to leading the nation as Prime Minister, marked by consistent efforts towards strengthening the country and transforming governance.

"The real celebration of Prime Minister,'s birthday is to serve the people. Every programme must create a benefit on the ground, reach the needy and take the message of good governance to every doorstep. Our cadre must ensure that the welfare initiatives and landmark decisions of the Modi Government, which have transformed the nation and brought major benefits to Jammu & Kashmir, reach the people in every village and locality," Sat Sharma said.

Baldev Singh Billawaria said the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan would provide an opportunity to strengthen the BJP's people-to-people connect through meaningful welfare activities and dedicated service.

Gopal Mahajan said that the campaign would take the message of development, welfare and good governance to the grassroots while enabling party workers to understand and address genuine public concerns.