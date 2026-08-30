‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to be massive people-centric campaign: BJP

Party holds workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Jammu and Kashmir BJP held a one-day workshop at party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here on Saturday, to chalk out a comprehensive roadmap for the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', marking Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's birthday and 25 years of his uninterrupted public service, while taking the development achievements and welfare initiatives of the Modi Government to the grassroots.

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J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma, former BJP state president and former Minister in the Haryana Government and former National Secretary, BJP, O.P. Dhankar, were the main speakers in the workshop, which was also addressed by BJP general secretary (Org) Ashok Koul and other senior leaders former Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, general secretaries, Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria and Gopal Mahajan (J&K in-charge of the Abhiyan).

Sat Sharma, addressing the workshop, said that the Narendra Modi era has rewritten India's development story, transforming the nation from a country struggling with policy paralysis into a confident, self-reliant and rapidly developing global power.

Sat Sharma said the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan will be a month-long campaign from September 17 to October 17, through which BJP workers will reach people with the message of development and service. "This is not merely a celebration of the Prime Minister's birthday; it is an opportunity for every BJP worker to dedicate himself to society and ensure that the benefits of Government schemes reach those who need them most," he said.

O.P. Dhankar, through a detailed PowerPoint presentation, elaborated on the campaign's programmes, including Ashirwad Ka Diya, Sapnon Ka Bharat, Namo Seva Gatha, Aangan Utsav, Kahani Badlav Ki, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Seva Jyoti Yatra, Seva Mera Yogdan, Rangoli Rashtra, Seva Setu Abhiyan, Jan Sevak Mahakumbh at Panchayat and Parliament levels, and the Rashtriya Innovation Challenge.

Ashok Koul, while presenting the organizational blueprint, said the campaign would be taken to every district, Mandal and booth through a coordinated organizational mechanism. He said Gopal Mahajan, along with BJP vice-presidents Rekha Mahajan and Dr. Shehnaz Ganai, secretaries, Dinesh Sharma and Manjeet Razdan, MLA, Mohan Lal Bhagat, BJYM president, Arun Prabhat and spokesperson, Dhanish Bhat would oversee various programmes across the districts.

Dr. Nirmal Singh said the Modi Government has worked in mission mode for the welfare of the people and strengthening of the nation. He stressed that the Abhiyan should not remain confined to celebration, but should reinforce the spirit of selfless, committed and dedicated social service, particularly among the youth.

Ghulam Ali Khatana said the Modi Government has established a new benchmark of responsive and accountable governance. He said the BJP's sustained public service and transformative governance have fundamentally changed the political discourse in the country, leaving the opposition without a credible alternative to the development-oriented politics of the BJP.

Gopal Mahajan, conducted the proceedings. Rekha Mahajan and Arun Prabhat also spoke on the occasion.