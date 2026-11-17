Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Raman Bhalla today described the Congress Seva Dal as the backbone of the party and stressed the need to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

Addressing a meeting organised by J&K Congress Seva Dal at the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters at Shahidi Chowk here, Bhalla said the Seva Dal was known for its discipline, dedication and spirit of service.

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He recalled that Seva Dal training was once mandatory for Congress membership and said leaders from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi had regarded its members as the “true soldiers of Congress”.

He called for restoring discipline and strengthening the organisation at all levels to promote the spirit of public service without discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, colour, region or religion.

Bhalla also highlighted the Congress party’s role in promoting women’s safety, security, representation and empowerment, saying it was a core commitment of the party and not merely an election slogan.

The meeting, held under the leadership of J&K Congress Seva Dal president Vijay Sharma, focused on women’s empowerment. Former MLC Ved Mahajan attended as the guest of honour.

Sharma said the Seva Dal would reach out to all sections of society, particularly women and youth, to familiarise them with its history, objectives and contribution to the country, including its role in the freedom struggle.

He said the organisation would take inspiration from Rahul Gandhi’s outreach to different sections of society.

Several Seva Dal and Congress leaders and workers attended the meeting.