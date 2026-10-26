Setting the historical record straight

The Delayed Accession of Jammu & Kashmir

Brig Anil Gupta (retd)

anil5457@gmail.com

A persistent narrative, often associated with the Nehru's circle and subsequent left-leaning accounts, holds that Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir deliberately delayed accession to India because he preferred independence. According to this view, the Hindu ruler of a Muslim-majority state hesitated, courted both dominions, and only signed the Instrument of Accession under the pressure of a Pakistani-backed tribal invasion in late October 1947. Primary accounts, contemporary correspondence, and memoirs from key participants suggest a more complex picture. Hari Singh showed repeated willingness to align with India well before the invasion; the principal obstacles were Nehru's insistence on political preconditions centred on Sheikh Abdullah and a reluctance to commit forces without formal accession under those terms. The result was a critical window that Pakistan exploited through Operation Gulmarg.

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After the passage of the Indian Independence Act 1947 in July 1947, over 500 princely states faced a choice: accede to India or to Pakistan. Jammu and Kashmir was unique-geographically contiguous to both new dominions, with a Muslim majority, a Hindu Dogra ruler, vital trade and road links through what became Pakistan, and strategic borders with China and the Soviet Union. Hari Singh initially sought standstill agreements with both India and Pakistan to buy time. Pakistan accepted; India sought further discussions. In his covering letter to Lord Mountbatten accompanying the Instrument of Accession on 26 October 1947, the Maharaja explicitly stated he had wanted time to decide between the two dominions or independence with friendly relations to both. That letter is frequently cited as proof of indecision.

Yet other evidences indicate that Maharaja Hari Singh was exploring accession to India much earlier than that. The Maharaja's national sentiments came to the fore in the First Round Table Conference in London in 1930-31 which he attended in his capacity as the President of the Narendra Mandal (Chamber of Princes) representing the rulers of the Indian princely states. Much to the ire of the Britishers he declared "I am an Indian first, and then a Maharaja", and proclaiming himself "Indian first and Indian Last."

The historical record indicates that the Maharaja sent his emissary to New Delhi in as early as first week of July 1947, even before the passage of the Indian Independence Act by the British Parliament. A letter dated 4 July 1947 from Sardar Patel to the Maharaja, brought to public attention in Prem Shankar Jha's book Kashmir 1947: Rival Versions of History, refers to an intermediary, Rai Bahadur Gopal Das, who approached Patel at the Maharaja's instance to discuss terms of accession as well as to help overcome strained relationship between himself and Jawaharlal Nehru. Patel in his letter wrote, "Rai Bahadur Gopal Das met me today and conveyed to me the substance of your conversation with him." He then sought to dispel the Maharaja's apprehensions about the Congress leadership of the time amplifying that influential Congress leaders were sympathetic to Jammu and Kashmir.

The above establishes three important facts: The Maharaja was communicating with India's political leadership before independence; The initiative involved a trusted intermediary acting with the authority from him; The relationship between the Maharaja and Nehru was already a political obstacle requiring Patel's intervention. These facts undercut the narrative that the initiative always came from New Delhi or that Hari Singh was the sole source of delay. The evidence supports the proposition that Maharaja was exploring accession to India months before the invasion.

Patel's intervention helped break the political deadlock. Maharaja held further discussions with Gopal Das on the former's assurance of separating the question of accession from the internal political dispute involving Sheikh Abdullah. On the contrary, Nehru was insistent on release of the Sheikh and his participation in the state's administration. Nonetheless, the Maharaja agreed to release Sheikh Abdullah if he sought a royal pardon. Another significant decision taken was to remove Prime Minister Ram Chandra Kak, who was considered a strong advocate of keeping Jammu and Kashmir independent. Maharaja subsequently brought Mehr Chand Mahajan in the administration.

Mehr Chand Mahajan, became Prime Minister of the state in October 1947 (after earlier association with the Maharaja). He has recorded in his memoir Looking Back that overtures continued. In September 1947, Mahajan visited Delhi seeking essential supplies that Pakistan had blockaded and conveying the Maharaja's willingness to accede. Nehru's response linked accession to the release and political elevation of Sheikh Abdullah, founder of the National Conference, who had been imprisoned by the Maharaja for anti-throne activities. Abdullah was released on 29 September. Even after that, several weeks passed without formal accession.

Deputy Prime Minister Ram Lal Batra was also despatched with letters to Nehru and Sardar Patel seeking military help and proposing accession once the tribal raids began. These approaches met the same condition: popular endorsement through Abdullah and a shift of effective power toward the National Conference. There was no legal requirement under the Indian Independence Act or the standard Instrument of Accession for such a precondition; other princely states acceded on the ruler's signature alone. Nehru's personal friendship with Abdullah and his belief that accession required visible popular legitimacy in a Muslim-majority state shaped policy. A critical question that arose, "Should the constitutional and strategic necessity of accession have been made dependent upon resolving an internal political dispute between the Maharaja and the Sheikh? Nehru prioritised politics over strategic urgency. Sardar Patel and V.P. Menon appear to have been more pragmatic. Accounts of meetings in Delhi show Patel pressing for decisive action once the military situation deteriorated. Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, then a colonel involved in the military assessment, later described flying to Srinagar with Menon, evaluating the threat, and reporting the gravity of the situation. In one widely cited recollection, Patel urged Nehru to act once accession papers were secured, while Nehru remained hesitant until the legal and political formalities aligned with his preference for Abdullah's role. These differing priorities complicated decision-making at a moment of extreme danger of losing Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan launched Operation Gulmarg in mid-to-late October 1947. With Srinagar threatened, Mahajan pressed Delhi urgently. His memoir records a dramatic confrontation with Nehru. Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession on 26 October; Indian troops of the 1st Sikh Regiment began landing at Srinagar on 27 October. The airport was secured just in time.

Had accession been finalised in September or even early October, Indian forces could have been positioned to deter or immediately repel the invasion. Instead, large parts of the western and northern regions were lost and remain under Pakistani control as Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). The subsequent reference of the dispute to the United Nations, the ceasefire line, and decades of conflict flowed in part from the incomplete military consolidation that followed the delayed accession. The political bargain that elevated Abdullah also set the stage for later tensions over Article 370, the Maharaja's eventual marginalisation, and the complex federal relationship that endured until 2019.

In a parliamentary explanation in August 1952, Nehru acknowledged that India's States Department had not approached the Maharaja of Kashmir (Nehru preferred to refer Jammu and Kashmir as Kashmir) before 15 August in the manner it had approached the other princely states. He also admitted that when a representative of the Maharaja sought guidance (an obvious reference to Deputy Prime Minister Batra), India declined to prescribe a course and indicated that a formal accession proposal will be considered when received. A very significant confession. If the Government of India deliberately avoided pressing for Jammu and Kashmir's accession before independence, how can the entire responsibility for delay be assigned to the Maharaja?

Another important document is the Maharaja's letter to Dr Rajendra Prasad written in anguish in 1952 during exile from Poona. In that letter, Maharaja criticised the Government of India's handling of accession negotiations. He maintained that Nehru's approach had contributed to uncertainty and provided Pakistan an opportunity to interfere. He described Nehru's handling of the matter as: "half-hearted and desultory." Clarifying his earlier stand, he wrote that he had sought breathing space through Stand Still agreements while considering the State's future.

Through this evidence-based article, I have tried to clarify that Maharaja Hari Singh has been unfairly blamed for delaying Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India, while the role of Jawaharlal Nehru and his political insistence on Sheikh Abdullah has not received sufficient scrutiny. The delayed accession was not simply the story of a reluctant and ambitious Maharaja. It was the outcome of competing political ambitions, constitutional uncertainty, Pakistani aggression and conflicting strategic priorities. Maharaja Hari Singh's hesitation is part of that history. So are Nehru's political calculations, his liking for Sheikh Abdullah, insistence on his role in the state's future and the Indian Government's reluctance to pursue accession before independence. The historians have been unfair to the Maharaja for singling him out for a crisis to which several actors contribute with Pandit Nehru being the major contributor.

(The author is a Jammu based veteran, security and strategic affairs analyst)