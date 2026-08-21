Sethi stresses on regular interaction with people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: MLA Jammu East constituency, Yudhvir Sethi held a Janta Darbar at the BJP office in Kacchi Chawni, here on Thursday, interacted with a large number of people and listened to their grievances and concerns.

Residents from different areas of the constituency attended the public interaction programme and apprised the MLA of issues related to civic amenities, roads, drainage, electricity, water supply, sanitation, development works and other public services. Several people also raised individual and community-related matters seeking timely intervention from the concerned departments.

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Yudhvir Sethi gave a patient hearing to the people and assured them that their genuine concerns would be taken up with the concerned authorities for appropriate action. He directed party workers and representatives accompanying him to coordinate with the relevant departments and ensure that issues requiring immediate attention are followed up.

Speaking on the occasion, Sethi said that regular interaction with the people is essential for understanding problems at the grassroots level and ensuring responsive governance.

"The Janata Darbar is an important platform where people can directly share their problems and seek solutions. My priority is to remain accessible to the people and work sincerely for the development and welfare of Jammu East," Sethi said.

He maintained that public representatives must remain connected with the people and address their concerns through sustained efforts rather than limiting interactions to formal meetings.

Sethi also emphasized the need for effective coordination between elected representatives, administration and local communities to accelerate development works and improve basic amenities.

He assured the people that every genuine issue brought before him would be pursued with the concerned departments. He said that the BJP remains committed to serving the people and strengthening public outreach at the grassroots level.

The Janata Darbar witnessed active participation from local residents and party workers, reflecting the importance of direct public engagement in identifying and resolving issues affecting the constituency.