Sethi inaugurates development works in Ward No 19

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: MLA Jammu East Yudhvir Sethi today inaugurated several development works related to the construction and improvement of lanes and drains worth Rs 35 lakh in Ward No. 19, near the Horticulture Department Processing Centre, Jammu East.

The development works are aimed at improving basic civic infrastructure and addressing long-pending requirements of residents in the area.

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The projects include improvements to local lanes and drainage facilities, which are expected to provide better connectivity and improved sanitation for the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Yudhvir Sethi said, "Strengthening basic infrastructure remains one of his key priorities and that every locality deserves safe, functional and well-maintained civic facilities. Our focus is on ensuring that development reaches every neighbourhood and that the basic infrastructure needs of residents are addressed in a timely manner. Better lanes and drainage facilities are essential for a clean, accessible and healthy living environment."

He said, "Development works were being take up after assessing the requirements of different areas and interacting with local residents. The objective was not merely to execute projects but to ensure that the infrastructure created provides long-term benefits to the people."

Sethi further said that he would continue to work towards improving roads, drainage, sanitation and other essential civic amenities across Jammu East constituency.

The MLA also urged the executing agencies to maintain quality standards and complete the works within the stipulated timeframe so that residents can benefit from the facilities at the earliest.

He reiterated his commitment to better infrastructure and improved civic facilities for the people of Jammu East, saying that development at the grassroot level remains central to his approach.