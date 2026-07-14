Srinagar, July 14 : A Srinagar sessions court on Tuesday stayed a lower court's order directing the registration of a criminal case against Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, saying the revision raised "arguable questions warranting consideration."

The magistrate's court had initiated a suo motu (on its own motion) case against the IPS officer on July 6, accusing Chakravarthy of repeatedly defying court orders and failing to execute arrest warrants is Baramulla's Bandipore district.

Bandipore does not fall within the jurisdiction of SSP Srinagar.

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Admitting a criminal revision petition filed by the SSP, the Second Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, ordered an immediate stay on the order.

"I have heard the counsel for the revisionist at length and have carefully gone through the revision petition, the impugned order, and documents annexed therewith," the sessions judge noted in a two-page order.

"At this interlocutory stage, and without expressing my opinion on the controversy, this court is satisfied that the revision raises arguable questions warranting consideration," the court said and scheduled the next hearing for July 27.

The order was challenged on various grounds and the additional sessions judge called for the records of the case. (Agencies)