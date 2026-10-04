Jammu and Kashmir's decision to offer 100 high-footfall Government services through WhatsApp is a welcome step towards citizen-friendly governance. A review of the IT Department's preparedness for the early rollout of an AI-powered conversational messaging platform signals that the Administration wishes to move from intent to delivery. The initiative builds on an already substantial digital foundation. With 1,710 e-services available through platforms such as e-UNNAT, ServicePlus and Revenue Plus, the Union Territory has travelled some distance in digital governance. Yet anyone who has used these portals knows that registration, usernames, passwords and layered authentication can daunt ordinary citizens. WhatsApp removes these hurdles. A simple "Hi" on the designated number brings up the main menu, and the citizen proceeds from there. No new application to download, no portal to navigate.

The beneficiaries will be many, particularly the majority without access to computers. Mobile phones are universal, and mobile-ready services are far more practical than desktop-dependent ones. For residents of far-flung and remote areas, the savings in time and money will be considerable. Income, domicile and caste certificates; land records, driving licence services, e-Challan payments, birth and death certificates, scholarships and utility bill payments, all from one's home, spare citizens long journeys and repeated visits to Government offices. The platform's multilingual interface and its ability to function on low-bandwidth connections make it especially suited to the region's terrain.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) will provide the technical backbone. IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu could be consulted and engaged as useful contributors, whether on user experience, data security or performance benchmarking. Success will, however, depend on more than technology. Staff in the departments handling these services must be properly trained, since a platform is only as responsive as the people behind it. The Chief Secretary's emphasis on User Acceptance Testing and training of functionaries is therefore apt.

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The Government must also put its existing house in order. Several departmental mobile apps remain troubled. The J&K Water Bill app has been non-functional for a long time, while the Bill Suvidha app of the Power Department has been revamped several times and still has flaws. The WhatsApp initiative deserves appreciation, and in due course more services will ultimately migrate to the platform. What people want are early responses and lasting solutions. With a focused approach, clear accountability and timely backend integration, this initiative can bring governance closer to every citizen in Jammu and Kashmir