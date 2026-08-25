Separatist Shabir Shah Should Not To Be Unnecessarily Handcuffed: Special NIA Court

JAMMU, Aug 25: A special NIA court in Jammu has directed jail authorities to ensure that separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah is not unnecessarily handcuffed while being escorted from the Central Jail in Kot Bhalwal here to a hospital or court following his plea that handcuffing could cause him pain, and further endanger his health

Shah was arrested in April by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a three-decade-old terror case related to mob violence and firing on policemen during a terrorist's last rites at Naaz crossing in Srinagar.

His arrest comes shortly after he was released on bail after nearly seven years of imprisonment in other NIA cases, including one related to terror funding.

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Disposing off an application filed by the undertrial, who had sought immediate medical treatment as well as a specific direction against handcuffing or shackling during his movement to hospital or court, special judge NIA Court Jammu Prem Sagar passed the directions on August 18.

"As per the medical report received from Superintendent Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal wherein it is stated that accused was provided treatment by visiting specialised doctors besides being examined by visiting physician. The accused is on good medical diet as per the protocol and he is provided with the articles for his comfort in consonance with his health condition.

"Admittedly, the accused is of advance stage of 74 years of age and suffering from several ailments and in this eventuality if the applicant requires any specialised treatment be taken to specialised doctor/s by jail authorities as and when needed. The jail authorities shall follow the rules as per jail manual while taking him to hospital or court from jail and ensure that accused be not unnecessarily handcuffed and he shall be escorted by sufficient security personnel to guard him," the judge said in a four-page order.

Shah had cited his advanced age and multiple medical ailments, including hypertension, diabetes, cervical and lumbar spondylitis, bilateral inguinal hernia, osteoarthritis and coronary artery disease, among other conditions.

His application argued that handcuffing, given his fragile health and physical incapacity, could cause pain, humiliation and further endanger his health.

The NIA took over the investigation of the 1996 case in April on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs and subsequently filed a chargesheet before the NIA Special Court in Jammu on July 10, 2026.

Shah along with other separatist leaders, including Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi and Javid Ahmad Mir, have been chargesheeted as accused in the case.

Separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Abdul Gani Lone and Mohammad Yaqoob Wakeel were also named as accused, but proceedings against them abated following their deaths. (PTI)