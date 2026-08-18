Sensex tanks 493 points; Nifty falls for 6th day as crude oil jumps to USD 91/barrel

MUMBAI, Aug 18: Market benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday, with the Sensex falling 493 points and the Nifty dropping to 24,154.90 level, as elevated crude oil prices and fading hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough in West Asia weighed heavily on investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 492.70 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 77,235.46, registering its third day of decline. During the fag-end of trade, it tanked 493.8 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 77,234.36.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined for the sixth day, sliding 132.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, to end at 24,154.90.

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From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Infosys, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major laggards.

Axis Bank, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bajaj Finance were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, went up 0.17 per cent to USD 91.02 per barrel.

"Crude oil remained the primary drag on market sentiment, while rising US bond yields and weak global cues prolonged the risk-off trend in Indian equities. Investor anxiety increased as hopes for a Middle East resolution faded following the expiration of the temporary US-Iran ceasefire, heightening concerns about renewed inflation," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Elevated US yields further reduced the attractiveness of emerging markets, and IT stocks-led losses amid fears that persistently high interest rates could dampen global technology spending, he added.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 settled lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally higher.

Markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note.

US markets ended in negative territory on Monday.

"Indian equity markets extended their losing streak to a sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, tracking weakness across global markets as rising crude oil prices and a sharp sell-off in US Treasuries weighed on investor sentiment," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Fading hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East dampened risk appetite, he added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,535.10 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the Sensex declined 281.09 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 77,728.16. The Nifty was down 78.35 points, or 0.32 per cent, to end at 24,287.65, taking the losses to the fifth day. (PTI)