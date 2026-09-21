Sensex jumps 564 points, Nifty rallies for 4th  day on easing oil prices, fresh foreign fund inflows

MUMBAI, Sept 21: Market benchmark indices ended higher on Monday, with the Sensex climbing 564 points and the Nifty rising for the fourth day, amid cooling crude oil prices, fresh foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 564.03 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 74,858.99. During the day, it surged 692.44 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 74,987.40.

Rising for the fourth day, the 50-share NSE Nifty was up 67.90 points, or 0.29 per cent, to end at 23,414.30.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement jumped 4.11 per cent. HCL Tech, Eternal, Titan, ITC and Tech Mahindra were also among the prominent winners.

Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Infosys and Adani Ports were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tanked 2.36 per cent to USD 101.4 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 599.54 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended in the positive territory.

Markets in Europe were trading significantly higher. US markets ended mostly higher on Friday.

On Friday, the Sensex dipped 19.63 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 74,294.96. Rallying for the third day, the Nifty closed 75.80 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 23,346.40. (PTI)