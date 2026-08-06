Sensex gains 152 pts in volatile session as RBI keeps policy rates unchanged

MUMBAI, Aug 5 : Benchmark BSE Sensex closed higher by 152 points in a volatile session on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India kept its key policy rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive time.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 152.05 points, or 0.19 per cent, to end at 78,581 with 17 of its constituents closing with gains, 12 with losses and one unchanged..

The index opened higher and hit a day's high of 79,055.38 in the first half of the session. However, the index slipped into the red in the late afternoon session, hitting a low of 78,285.74 by losing 769.64 points. Gains in blue-chip banking, auto and capital goods shares in the pre-close session helped the barometer recover from losses.

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UltraTech Cement, NTPC, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major winners in the Sensex pack.

Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged up 9.75 points, or 0.04 per cent, to end at 24,624.65. It hit a high of 24,677.60 and a low of 24,497.95 during intraday trade.

The indices have been facing wide divergence since Monday after stock exchanges introduced a new auction mechanism for shares having futures and options (F&O) contracts.

The Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the equity cash segment became operational on Monday, introducing a new auction-based mechanism for determining the closing prices of eligible stocks in a move aimed at making the price discovery process more transparent and robust.

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday kept its benchmark policy rate unchanged for a fourth consecutive meeting on Wednesday, opting to wait for greater clarity on whether higher energy costs triggered by the Iran war feed into broader inflationary pressures.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee, headed by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, unanimously voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and retained its "neutral" policy stance.

Marginally raising its economic growth forecast for the current financial year to 6.7 per cent from 6.6 per cent projected in June, the central bank said domestic growth remained resilient, supported by robust domestic demand, manufacturing and services activity and strong exports, despite heightened global uncertainty stemming from the West Asia conflict and trade tensions.

"The RBI's MPC has maintained the status quo while marginally upgrading FY27 GDP growth projection, citing a resilient domestic economy. Additionally, annual inflation estimates were lowered, indicating the governor's open-minded approach, which suggested an optimistic view though further policy action would depend on data," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Broader markets also advanced as the BSE SmallCap Select index climbed 0.73 per cent and MidCap Select index went up by 0.45 per cent. Among sectoral indices, Housing Finance climbed 1.75 per cent, followed by Metal (1.60 per cent), Auto (1.35 per cent), Insurance (1.26 per cent), Realty (1.19 per cent), Commodities (1.04 per cent) and Consumer Discretionary (0.87 per cent). Energy, Private Banks index, MidSmall Private Banks Quality Tilt, Capital Goods, Oil & Gas, MidSmall Private Banks were the laggards.

"Indian equity markets ended largely unchanged as investors turned cautious amid lingering uncertainty over a lasting resolution to the Middle East conflict and booked profits following the recent rally. The Nifty opened above its pre-Closing Auction Session (CAS) close but failed to build on early gains, with selling pressure emerging through the session and leaving the market with a cautious undertone despite supportive global cues," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

"Indian equities ended Wednesday on a mixed note as the Reserve Bank of India delivered a widely anticipated policy pause, leaving investors without a strong new catalyst," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

Investors remained selective as crude oil, despite retreating from recent highs, stayed elevated and sensitive to developments in the Middle East, he added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,446.47 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 1.75 per cent to USD 80.75 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI jumped 3.76 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 3.66 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also ended higher.

Markets in Europe were trading in positive territory. US markets ended sharply higher on Tuesday.

In the previous session, the Sensex declined 210.08 points, or 0.27 per cent, to settle at 78,428.95. The Nifty dropped 159.40 points, or 0.64 per cent, to end at 24,614.90. (PTI)