Senior UAE official meets PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Oct 23 : Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, UAE, has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, the PMO said on Friday.

"H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, UAE met Prime Minister @narendramodi yesterday," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on X.

According to reports from the UAE, during the meeting, the two sides discussed the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and India, and ways to strengthen bilateral ties within the framework of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (PTI)