Senior NC Leader, Former Minister Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal Passes Away After Brief Illness

Srinagar, July 14 (KNC): Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal, Additional General Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) and a former Minister, passed away on Tuesday after a brief illness, leaving behind a legacy of public service and political commitment.

Dr. Kamaal, a senior National Conference leader, had been actively associated with the party for several decades and played an important role in Jammu and Kashmir’s political landscape. His demise has been widely mourned by political leaders, party workers, and people from different sections of society.

Following the news of his passing, leaders across the political spectrum expressed grief and extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. They remembered Dr. Kamaal for his contributions to public life, his dedication to the party, and his service to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

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The National Conference also expressed profound sorrow over the demise of its Additional General Secretary, describing his passing as a great loss to the party and the people.

Funeral prayers and other details are expected to be announced by the family.(KNC)