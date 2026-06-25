Senior JKAS Officer Romeen Sheikh Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At Jammu Residence

Jammu, Jun 25: Senior Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer Romeen Sheikh passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in the Bathindi area of Jammu on Thursday morning, officials said.

Romeen Sheikh, a 2004-batch KAS officer and a resident of Salian village in Surankote, Poonch district, was serving as Joint Director, Handloom Department, Kashmir Division at the time of his demise.

According to officials, the officer suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at his residence, leading to his untimely death. Police took cognizance of the incident and completed the necessary legal formalities.

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Family sources said that the Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased officer will be offered at 6:00 PM today at Bathindi, Jammu, following which he will be laid to rest.

The sudden demise of the senior officer has sent shockwaves across administrative circles in Jammu and Kashmir. Colleagues, government officials, and well-wishers have expressed profound grief over his passing and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, praying for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to his loved ones to bear the irreparable loss. (KNC)