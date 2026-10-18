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Home / Latest News / Senior IFS Officer MK Kumar Transferred To Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Senior IFS Officer MK Kumar Transferred To Andaman & Nicobar Islands

JAMMU, Oct 18: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has transferred senior Indian Forest Service officer MK Kumar from Jammu & Kashmir to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Kumar, the 2006 batch AGMUT Cadre IFS officer, who currently...

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Daily Excelsior
12:09 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 18: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has transferred senior Indian Forest Service officer MK Kumar from Jammu & Kashmir to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Kumar, the 2006 batch AGMUT Cadre IFS officer, who currently holds the post of Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) in the Level-14 pay matrix, has been asked to take up his new assignment with immediate effect and submit his joining report to the ministry.

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