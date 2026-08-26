Senior IAS Officer Nitishwar Kumar’s Central Deputation Extended Till August 2027

JAMMU, Aug 26: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension of the central deputation tenure of 1996 batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer Nitishwar Kumar, Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Women and Child Development, beyond September 30, 2026, till his superannuation on August 31, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The extension has been approved by continuing the temporary upgradation of the post.

Kumar has earlier served as Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

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