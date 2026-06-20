Senior Cardiologist At GMC Anantnag Suspended

Srinagar, June 20: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday suspended a senior cardiologist posted at Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, pending an inquiry into his conduct, according to an official order.

Dr Syed Maqbool Ahmad Shah, Associate Professor of Cardiology presently deputed to GMC Anantnag, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, the order issued by the Health and Medical Education Department said.

The order, issued by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government M. Raju, stated that the suspension would remain in force pending an inquiry into the conduct of the doctor.

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During the period of suspension, Shah will remain attached to the office of Government Medical College, Jammu, it said.

The action comes amid allegations related to the functioning of the cardiology department at GMC Anantnag.