Seminar on ‘Shakti Mimamsa’ concludes; Kavinder graces valedictory function

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 24: The four-day long national seminar on 'Shakti Mimamsa' (51 Shakti Peethas: Spiritual Pillars of Indian Heritage), jointly organized by Central Sanskrit University, Shri Maharaja Ranbir Singh Campus, Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, concluded here today with a grand valedictory function at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Kakryal.

The valedictory ceremony was graced by the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta as chief guest.

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The programme commenced with the Governor's arrival, followed by the recitation of Vande Mataram and other hymns.

The welcome address was delivered by Prof. Satish Kumar Kapoor, Director Central Sanskrit University, Shri Maharaja Ranbir Singh Campus, Jammu followed by the felicitation of distinguished guests.

Dr. Pradeep Kumar Mishra presented the seminar report highlighting the objectives, proceedings and outcomes of the four-day event.

The valedictory session featured addresses by eminent dignitaries including Rajendra Prasad Pokharel of Dantakali Shakti Peeth, Nepal, N. Thivakaran, vice secretary of Sangaridevi Sakthi Peedam, Sri Lanka, Kumar Abhishek, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Shiv Kumar, DIG, Udhampur-Reasi Range, Dr. Madugula Nagaphani Sharma, whose recorded video address on the 'Invincible Spirit of Sanatan' was screened and Prof. Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor SMVDU.

The chief guest delivered valedictory address highlighting the significance of preserving India's spiritual and cultural heritage through scholarly discourse.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks by Dr. Manikant Tiwari.