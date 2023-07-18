Semi-final Snooker matches held

28th Billiards and Snooker C’ship

JAMMU, July 18: In an ongoing 28th Billiards and Snooker Championship, Quarterfinal and semi-final matches were held at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here today.

In the senior category semi-final snooker matches, Ishuk Chowdhary shined and entered the finals by breaking the record of the ongoing Championship by hitting a break of 65 points.

The statement said that Vidit Gawri also played exceptionally well and become the second finalist. The final match of Snooker will be held tomorrow and is anticipated to be a highly entertaining game and players are calling it ‘Clash of Titans’. The senior category Billiards matches also commenced today and their final would also be held tomorrow.

The results of the semi-final Snooker matches are Ishuk Chowdhary defeated Abhishek Pathania by 4-2, Vidit Gawri defeated Arjun Sharma by 4-2. The results of quarter final matches of Billiards, Prabhleen Singh defeated Vansh Gupta by 2-0, Vishal Abrol defeated Devansh Abrol by 2-0, Kuldeep Sharma defeated Samarth Amla by 2-0 and Suhail Khalid defeated Prabhleen Singh by 2-0. The championship is organized by Billiards and Snooker Association J&K under the aegis of J&K Sports Council.