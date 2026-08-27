Sembcorp Green Infra files papers for Rs 3,750 crore IPO

NEW DELHI, Aug 27: Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd, a renewable energy independent power producer, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise up to Rs 3,750 crore through an Initial public offering (IPO) with proceeds to be used for payment of debt.

The proposed IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with no Offer For Sale (OFS) component.

The IPO proceeds will be used for payment of certain borrowings by the company and the subsidiaries, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Wednesday.

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The proposed capital raise will help strengthen its balance sheet as it scales up its renewable energy portfolio.

Sembcorp Green Infra had 3.60 GW of operational renewable energy capacity and about 4.04 GW/GWh under construction as of March 31, 2026.

Its under-construction portfolio includes 2.61 GW of renewable energy capacity and 1,433 MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity.

The company is also increasing its focus on complex renewable projects, including hybrid, storage-backed, Round-the-Clock (RTC) and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

In FY26, Sembcorp Green Infra's revenue from operations grew to Rs 2,652.50 crore, compared with Rs 2,318.29 crore in FY25, while Profit After Tax (PAT) rose to Rs 371.08 crore from Rs 298.83 crore a year earlier.

Promoted by Sembcorp Utilities Pte Ltd and Sembcorp Industries Ltd, SGIL has 105 projects across 13 states and union territories.

The company plans to use organic growth, selective acquisitions and investments in storage and complex renewable projects to expand its portfolio.

Axis Capital, Citigroup, CLSA, HSBC, ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital have been appointed as book-running lead managers to the issue. (PTI)