Self-Inflicted Industrial Isolation

The figures tabled in the Rajya Sabha this week ought to embarrass every tier of the Jammu and Kashmir Administration. Three hundred and thirty-one projects - 300 under the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (M-SIPS) and 31 under the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC) Scheme - have been sanctioned across the country. Fourteen states and a Union Territory have benefited from M-SIPS; eighteen states have secured EMC clusters and Common Facility Centres. And Jammu and Kashmir? Not one proposal. Not under M-SIPS, not under the Electronics Development Fund, not under EMC 1.0 or 2.0. Zero. This is not a story of Central neglect. The Minister of State for Electronics and IT was categorical: these schemes were open to all States and Union Territories, J&K included, and no application ever arrived from Kashmir to Jammu. Rs 3,197.78 crore has been disbursed nationally under M-SIPS alone; the Electronics Development Fund has ploughed over a thousand crore into 128 startups elsewhere. None of it touched J&K, not because the door was shut, but because nobody from this side walked through it.

It is worth pausing on the timing of this failure. This is not the J&K of the 1990s or even the 2000s, hostage to militancy and unable to attract a rupee of serious investment. The days of terrorism dictating the region's economic prospects are, for the most part, behind it. Normalcy prevails across the overwhelming majority of districts. Roads have improved beyond recognition, and the Kashmir Valley has, for the first time in its history, been connected to Kanyakumari by rail. The physical infrastructure that once served as the standard excuse for investor reluctance has substantially been addressed. What remains missing is not connectivity. It is intent.

Compare this record with neighbouring Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, both of which have used Central schemes aggressively to build manufacturing bases, attract industrial houses and generate employment. Both states drew up proposals, identified land, prepared detailed project reports and pursued sanctions with persistence. J&K, by contrast, has not managed to draft even a single application in the recent past of these schemes being on offer. That is not a funding gap. It is a governance gap.

Advertisement

None of these arguments is to suggest that the Centre has been a passive bystander. Thousands of crores in industrial incentives have already been extended to J&K through various packages, and the results, while not transformative, have been significant. But incentive packages only work when there is local machinery willing to convert paper allocations into functioning industrial estates. Perpetual dependence on New Delhi to conceive, draft and deliver every initiative is neither a feasible strategy nor an honourable.

The UT Administration must recognise that certain obligations cannot be outsourced. Land for industrial zones has to be identified and freed of encumbrance locally; that is squarely the administration's job, and yet numerous industrial zone proposals remain stuck for want of sanctioned land pools. The much-touted Dry Port Project, which could have given J&K's trade and logistics sector a genuine boost, remains a non-starter for precisely the same reason: files moving at the pace of Governmental lethargy rather than industrial urgency. Beyond land, the administration must actively court major industrial houses, packaging its pitch around the very Central schemes it has so far ignored. Nobody in Delhi is going to conduct J&K's ground survey, draft its detailed project reports, or hand over ready-made industrial units. That groundwork is the administration's responsibility, and shirking it year after year while unemployment among UT youth continues to climb is not acceptable.

What J&K needs now is not another announcement or another ribbon-cutting for a policy that exists only on paper but a hyperactive, target-driven push from the concerned departments to convert intent into ground reality. Optics have never built a factory anywhere, and they will not build one here. Unless that working zeal materialises - in land allotment, in proposal drafting, and in courting investment - Jammu and Kashmir will continue to miss the industrial bus it has already missed too many times before.